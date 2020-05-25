Noosa’s Hastings St to close this week

NOOSA'S popular Hastings Street will be closed to traffic from Tuesday, May 26 until Friday, May 29 from 6.30am-6.30pm while road resurfacing work is fast-tracked.

The closure is from the roundabout to Claude Batten Drive.

Pedestrian access along Hastings Street remains, so access to resorts and local businesses via foot still exists.

This scheduled project was recently fast-tracked so it could be completed during quieter times while there's less traffic and visitors to the busy tourist hub.

Night works will also close a section of the street and the Surf Club car park next week from Sunday, May 31 until Wednesday, June 3 (6.30pm-6.30am).

This closure is from the roundabout to Park Road.

Noosa Council, in fast-tracking the urgent road repairs earlier this month, drew questioning from new councillor Amelia Lorentson who asked why council prioritised Hastings St and Claude Batten Dr over hinterland roads.

Council asset planning co-ordinator Bryan O'Connor said council's road experts look at the road network an prioritise that based on the "road hierarchy, the traffic volumes, the need to intervene to optimise the life of those roads".

He said Claude Batten Dr and Hastings St were nearing their end with the latter a "big economic driver in the community".