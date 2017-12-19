Noosa's heart-felt farewell to George

WELL-KNOWN and much-loved local identity George Pearce passed away recently, aged 85 years.

Born in Eumundi on March 24, 1932, Harold George Pearce was the youngest of nine children of Edith and Frank Pearce.

The Pearces were a pioneer farming family of the Kenilworth area. George's father set up a sawmill and cleared the land for farming and established a successful dairy.

George grew up on the family dairy farm at Oakey Creek, and later in Tewantin. He attended Gherulla and Tewantin state schools.

One of George's early jobs after leaving school was assisting a dairy farmer near Mary River while his wife was confined. George had to care for the farmer's three children, including getting them ready for and sending them off to school, doing the washing, ironing, cooking the meals, helping milk the cows morning and night and, in his spare time, yoking the horses and ploughing.

His pay for this was £1/5/ (about $2.50) per week.

In 1947 George started a carpentry and joinery apprenticeship which would lead to a lifelong career as a builder and an enduring interest in timber.

Sport was a big part of George's life - cricket, tennis and golf, all of which George played at district level.

Through tennis he met Joan Elizabeth Mahoney from Cooroy who he married in 1955. George built the family home in Tewantin in 1956 from timber milled on the family farm at Oakey Creek.

George and Joan had two sons, Laurie and Alan.

The boys were active in sport and community activities and George quickly became involved as more than a father.

He spent 20 years as a group leader for the Noosa Sea Scouts. George also coached tennis, junior cricket and football as well as refereeing both junior and senior rugby league matches in all grades from under-9s through to 47th Battalion Cup level.

He was awarded a life membership for his work with the juniors.

George was a foundation member of the Rotary Club of Noosa when it formed in 1969. He served as president in 1977-78 and was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship in 1986.

He was also awarded a Sunshine Coast Citizens Certificate in 1973 for his services to youth, life membership of the Tewantin Cricket Club in 1976, a Noosa Shire Council Award in 1983, and an Australia Day Local Legends Award in 2012.

He joined the Cooroora Woodworkers at their second meeting and was awarded life membership in 1997. Despite 50 years in the building trade, woodworking continued to be a passion in retirement.

George was also a founding and life member of the Tewantin Historical Society and a passionate keeper of Tewantin's history. He could often be found dispensing stories of the area's past from the information centre at Parkyn Hut as well as leading the annual heritage walks as part of the Noosa Long Weekend and giving history talks to local schools and community groups.

His wife Joan predeceased him. He was a true gentleman, loved by many.