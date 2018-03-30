Noosa's holiday haven

FUN FOR ALL: A macrame workshop is just one of the many HAVEN activities.

FUN FOR ALL: A macrame workshop is just one of the many HAVEN activities.

SCHOOL holiday chaos is set to be a thing of the past, with a range of local wellbeing specialists banding together this April to create a mindfulness sanctuary for parents and children at Noosa Civic shopping centre.

Noosa Civic marketing manager Aimee Dodge said following the success of the HAVEN program in 2017, she was thrilled to welcome back a talented range of presenters this year, while also introducing a few new faces to the line-up.

"We're excited to have local artist Cass Dellar delivering a watercolour lettering workshop once again where participants can design their own inspirational quotes, while fibre artist Jodie Townsend will also be getting the creative juices flowing with a workshop that provides participants with the opportunity to create their own macrame hanging.

"Both Tammy Williams and Amanda Rootsey will also be making a return, and nutritionists Emily Holmes and Georgia Nike will be joining the ranks for the first time this year, in addition to travel blogger Jaharn Giles and essential oils expert Danielle Spalding.”

A number of workshops have also been created solely for children, with the HAVEN Mindful and Creative Space featuring free kids' yoga sessions.

"Mel Cattanach from Earthborn Temple will be running these classes in the second week of the school holidays, with sessions scheduled between April 9 and 13,” Aimee said.

"Yoga guru Kat Harding will also be delivering rejuvenating classes for parents between April 16 and 20.

"Aside from the free yoga classes, each workshop costs just $5, with all of these funds donated to the Waves of Wellness (WOW) Foundation, a mental health surf therapy charity.”

The HAVEN Mindful and Creative Space will be based at Noosa Civic shopping centre between April 3 and 29.

To find out more or view the full calendar of activity, visit www.noosacivic shopping.com.au, or contact centre management on

5440 7900.