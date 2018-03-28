Noosa in dire need of housing crisis fix

MORE than 60 Noosa people are in dire need of public housing, with median house prices a staggering nine times the average household income, MP Sandy Bolton has told State Parliament.

Despite government initiatives the problems of housing shortages, rental stress and homelessness remained, she said.

"My electorate of Noosa faces significant challenges, with just under a quarter (14.3 per cent) of households experiencing rental stress," Ms Bolton said.

"In addition 63 applicants are in desperate need of public housing in Noosa, with the problem amplified by the lack of rentals available (27.8 per cent), which is well below the national average of 30 per cent," Ms Bolton said.

"There's been a long-standing chronic under-investment in community housing and a failure of housing policy in Noosa," she said.

Public housing, which is owned and managed by the State Government, costs taxpayers more than $29,000 a dwelling annually.

Ms Bolton said community housing groups did the job better.

"A number of solutions need to be supported by the State Government," she said.

"It's evident that community housing providers who manage private and social housing have done it well. Not-for- profit providers are also offered generous incentives by the Commonwealth.

"In addition these providers don't require a high level of tax or ratepayer monies. For example, the incentives offered by the National Rental Affordability Scheme, where capital is provided by the investor and a yield gap in the form of a tax incentive of up to $11,000 is provided by the Federal Government."