Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Picnic facilities at Lake Macdonald are once again open from this Saturday as is the boat ramp, but barbecues are still banned.
Picnic facilities at Lake Macdonald are once again open from this Saturday as is the boat ramp, but barbecues are still banned.
News

Noosa’s lake back open for public use

Peter Gardiner
29th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE flood gates might not be about to open for visitors to Lake Macdonald outside Cooroy, but the formerly off-limits picnic areas and boat ramps are once again back in business.

The State Government is reopening all its Seqwater water storage areas to the public for day use from this Saturday, following a relaxation in guidelines from the Chief Health Officer.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said lifting these restrictions "will allow our dams and recreational areas to be opened for fishing, boating, picnics and other activities however barbecue facilities will remain closed".

"Queenslanders have been doing the right thing since the coronavirus lockdown measures were introduced, and it has shown through in how we have flattened the curve, Dr Lynham said.

"However, we must continue to observe the Chief Health Officer's guidelines for social distancing."

All campgrounds, including those at Sunwater and Seqwater facilities, will also remain closed until further notice.

Seqwater is conducting testing and risk assessments and will endeavour to open swimming when it is appropriate to do so.

The decision to allow day access follows the easing of stay-at-home restrictions in national parks and other public areas.

"The Palaszczuk Government understands that recreation and the outdoors plays an important role in our community, as many Queenslanders use these areas for exercise and to look after their mental health," Dr Lynham said.

"It is important to note that anyone visiting these sites will be subject to meeting current social distancing guidelines and the requirement to stay within 50 kilometres of their home.

"And as always, remember to take all the necessary safety precautions before getting in the water such as reading signs and being aware of your surroundings."

Queensland Police Service can still issue on-the-spot fines for breaches.

For full information on which areas are open to the public, please visit seqwater.com.au website.

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Dedicated’ baton master celebrates 50yrs

        premium_icon ‘Dedicated’ baton master celebrates 50yrs

        News Noosa Chorale’s Adrian King passion for music runs in his veins as he marks 50 years of conducting choirs

        Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

        premium_icon Premier concedes ‘hiccups’ after shock poll result

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk concedes COVID-19 hiccups after Newspoll result

        Warning not to neglect health during virus crisis

        premium_icon Warning not to neglect health during virus crisis

        News ‘At risk patients need to regularly consult with their usual doctors:’ federal MP...

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        '0 day': No new cases for QLD in last 24 hours

        News Queensland has had no new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours