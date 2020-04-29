Noosa’s lake back open for public use

Picnic facilities at Lake Macdonald are once again open from this Saturday as is the boat ramp, but barbecues are still banned.

THE flood gates might not be about to open for visitors to Lake Macdonald outside Cooroy, but the formerly off-limits picnic areas and boat ramps are once again back in business.

The State Government is reopening all its Seqwater water storage areas to the public for day use from this Saturday, following a relaxation in guidelines from the Chief Health Officer.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said lifting these restrictions "will allow our dams and recreational areas to be opened for fishing, boating, picnics and other activities however barbecue facilities will remain closed".

"Queenslanders have been doing the right thing since the coronavirus lockdown measures were introduced, and it has shown through in how we have flattened the curve, Dr Lynham said.

"However, we must continue to observe the Chief Health Officer's guidelines for social distancing."

All campgrounds, including those at Sunwater and Seqwater facilities, will also remain closed until further notice.

Seqwater is conducting testing and risk assessments and will endeavour to open swimming when it is appropriate to do so.

The decision to allow day access follows the easing of stay-at-home restrictions in national parks and other public areas.

"The Palaszczuk Government understands that recreation and the outdoors plays an important role in our community, as many Queenslanders use these areas for exercise and to look after their mental health," Dr Lynham said.

"It is important to note that anyone visiting these sites will be subject to meeting current social distancing guidelines and the requirement to stay within 50 kilometres of their home.

"And as always, remember to take all the necessary safety precautions before getting in the water such as reading signs and being aware of your surroundings."

Queensland Police Service can still issue on-the-spot fines for breaches.

For full information on which areas are open to the public, please visit seqwater.com.au website.