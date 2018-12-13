Noosa's Landen Smales is top grom at home

Landen Smales in action at Alex on the weekend.

NOOSA Heads' Landen Smales has won the latest round of the Under-12 boys' division of the Woolworths Surfer Grom Comps last weekend at Alexandra Headland.

Smales surfed well the entire event, using his local knowledge to eventually steal the win from the Gold Coast surfers Rico Haybittle and Scott Arderne.

Smales finished third behind Haybittle and Arderne in the 2018 Queensland Grommet Titles, so he was excited to have gained redemption at this event.

"It was pretty good out there, the waves were fun and pretty big,” Smales said.

"I'm definitely happy with the win today.”

In the under-12 girls' division, Peregian's Oli Taylor was defeated by Jordy Halford of Currumbin, while in a special award Tewantin's Coco Cairns was awarded the overall star of the female surfers.

Other local results included: Pipi Taylor - Peregian Beach - 2nd under 10 girls; Harper Smales - Noosa Heads - 4th under 10 girls; Coco Cairns - Tewantin - 3rd under 14 girls; Lilah Weatherill - Doonan - 3rd under 8 mixed.