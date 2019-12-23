Noosa’s main beach closed following shark sighting

BEACHGOERS had their holiday swim interrupted on the weekend following the sighting of a shark on Noosa's Main Beach.

A Surf Lifesaving Club Queensland spokeswoman confirmed Noosa's Main Beach was closed on Sunday December 22 after a shark was spotted.

"The first priority was to get people out of the water, and to make sure nobody re-entered," she said.

The beach was closed, as per standard procedure, for an hour, while lifesavers scanned the area on rescue boats and wave runners.

"The water was quite calm and flat, so the shark could be seen a fair way from shore," she said.

The shark sighting was a timely reminder to all ocean swimmers to stay between the red and yellow flags.

"That's where the lifesavers have their eyes," the spokeswoman said.

For those holiday makers new to the coast, there are a few ways to stay informed and up-to-date with ocean conditions.

"You can go to the SLSC website, it has a beach locator," she said,

"You can type in the location of where you are staying and it tells you the nearest patrolled beaches and patrolled hours."

Of course, when you get to the beach, you are always welcome to say hello to the lifesavers on-duty if you are unsure of the conditions.

"They are always more than happy to have a chat to you," she said.

