Noosa's mega luxury location

THIS mega waterfront property is what $11.9million will buy you in one of Noosa's most exclusive streets.

Among the items you can check off your property bucket list are a drive-through boatshed, two jetties and a boat ramp.

It's a water-lover's dream, with more than 45 metres of water frontage, a 25m infinity pool, outdoor kitchen and barbecue, and a self-contained caretaker's wing.

The home has a state-of- the-art kitchen, electro- nically controlled bi-fold doors to the waterfront, a Sonos wireless system on the lower level, a heated floor in the master suites, solar heating for the pool, a Vacu-Maid, is fully air-conditioned and sits on 1228sqm of waterfront land.

It's the type of jaw- dropping luxury you could achieve only if your architect/builder was not just a local and an award winner, but a close neighbour with a vested interest in making sure the property looked glorious.

The home at 29-31 Wyuna Dr, Noosaville, was designed by renowned Noosa designer Paul Clout who could see the property from his nearby home, said real estate agent John Dover, of Tom Offermann Real Estate Noosa Heads.

"He's quite famous, quite highly regarded and at the time (the land was bought) he was living in another street here," Mr Dover said.

"When he was approached for the design, he said 'well I can see that from where I live so I want it to look nice'. So he had a vested interest in making sure it looked good," he said.

Mr Dover, who sold the land to the current owner in 2010,.said the home that resulted was among the best he had ever laid eyes on.

"It's got really long views," he said.

"Wide water views are quite impossible to achieve in the canal area but this does because of its design and size. It's rare to find that."

The two jetties, he said, came about because the council allowed each block to have a jetty.

"So they thought they might as well build it now in case they (council) change the rules later," he said.