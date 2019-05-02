Noosa's Mia makes a mark with youth politics

NOOSA student Mia Fitzgerald has been part of the official opening of the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament over the weekend.

Minister for Youth Di Farmer said Mia was among the successful batch of nominations this year which had seen the highest number of nominations ever from young people keen to represent their community in state parliament.

Mia will serve on the child safety, youth and women committee following a day of training at Camp North Pine.

This comes after the Australian Electoral Commission said strong enrolments for the May 18 election of 18-24-year-olds had taken the level of those able to vote to an all-time high.

"Young people today are so engaged and active with politics on many levels, so I'm not surprised to see more and more young people want to take part in the Queensland Youth Parliament,” Ms Farmer said.

"We want young people to feel like they can make a difference, that their voices are heard and they can influence laws and policies that affect them.

"We also want to see more young people consider entering politics - while the voice of experience is valuable, new ideas and approaches are also important to help our state progress into the future.”

Ms Farmer said Youth Parliament provided an opportunity for Youth Members to learn about parliamentary processes, and how to influence change.

"It is also a great opportunity for us as Members of Parliament over the course of the six month program, to listen to our Youth Members tell us what they think is important and what their community thinks is important,” she said.

"Congratulations to every Youth Member - I know you are going to do a fantastic job.”

The youth members were selected for their leadership, community involvement, interest in issues affecting young Queenslanders and ability to represent their communities.

Delivered by YMCA Brisbane, the Youth Parliament begins with a three-day introduction in Brisbane (April 26-28) where members meet for the first time.

Ms Farmer said Youth Parliament would culminate in a residential sitting week at Parliament House (from September 29 to October 5) where the Youth Parliament will debate each of the eight Youth Bills.