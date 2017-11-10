Noosa's minute to remember fallen

REMEMBERING: Returned servicemen Geoff Roach and Arthur Frohmuller with the Remembrance Day poppies that are popular symbols.

REMEMBERING: Returned servicemen Geoff Roach and Arthur Frohmuller with the Remembrance Day poppies that are popular symbols. Peter Gardiner

NOOSA'S Remembrance Day ceremony, ahead of the 100 years observance of the World War I Armistice signing, will begin outside the Tewantin RSL, with Memorial Ave road closures from 9.30am onwards.

And, at the Noosa Civic, returned national serviceman Arthur Frohmuller will man the RSL Remembrance stall while the shopping centre observes the traditional minute's silence at 11am to mark the end of the war machine 99 years ago.

On Thursday, Arthur and fellow national serviceman Geoff Roach were taking donations for the Flanders Fields red poppies, as well as purple poppies to mark the service of the animals which served Australia in all our conflicts.

The sale of other merchandise, as well as the donations, go to ensuring we do not forget to look after the servicemen and their families.

"The profit we make goes to Legacy - that's what it's all about. We're voluntary ... all we get is the satisfaction from sitting here and talking to people,” Arthur said.

Veterans at Tewantin RSL will assemble and march on 10.45am before the catafalque party takes its guard of honour at the cenotaph.

The crowd will be receive the official welcome before the Remembrance Day prayer and poem and special address, before the laying of the wreath before the nation stops for a a minute's silence at 11am.

Cooroy RSL will hold its Remembrance Day service at the Diamond St cenotaph at 10.45am.