Noosa's missing link complete

THE missing link to Noosa's Main Beach boardwalk is complete.

More accessible and using a range of natural materials, the nearly $500,000 project on the strip between Noosa Surf Club and Sails restaurant finished three weeks ahead of schedule and was officially opened yesterday morning.

Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow said it was a great improvement on one of the region's most iconic spots.

"We retained all the landscaping and the pandanus trees and kept, at the busy time of the year, we kept Sails and Netanya open and functioning and they were happy,” Cr Glasgow said.

"Already passing tourists and locals have said, oh we are waiting for it to open, it looks great.”

The upgrade has doubled the width of the boardwalk and features new seating and a rock retaining wall as well as new seating platforms between the boardwalk and the beach.

More bins have been added as well as improved lighting, which will be up and running in coming weeks.

"Stage two landscaping is still continuing,” Cr Glasgow said.

Local construction company Ri-Con built the new upgrade.

"We want to thank local contractor Ri-Con for being on time and budget,” Cr Glasgow said.

"It's been a real team effort.”

Ri-Con managing director John Jenkins said the design fitted well with the Noosa landscape.

"It's a good mix of hard and soft landscaping when you look at the grass on the top, the timber, the concrete, the rocks, it's all texture and feeling - it's really hard to do,” Mr Jenkins said.

"It's a credit to the design team, you know, it's a tough job to blend the nature, the soft with the hard.”