Noosa’s most memorable sporting events from 2019

GOOD SPORTS: Looking back on Noosa's most memorable sporting events and achievements from 2019.

From surfing superstars and golfing greats to one-legged jiu jitsu champions and walking netball, 2019 was a great year for Noosa sport lovers.

Here is just a selection of Noosa’s most memorable sporting events in 2019.

December 16: Rogers iron will sets her apart

Lana Rogers says earning her first Nutri-Grain Ironwoman title will help her get a foot in the door to becoming one of the sport’s greats.

Pictured on Surfers Paradise Beach taking Part in the Nutri Grain ironman / Ironwoman series, Lana Rogers. Pic Mike Batterham

The Noosa Heads surf lifesaver etched her name into Australian sporting history after taking out the Ironwoman Series a round early at Surfers Paradise on Sunday.

Read the full story here.

November 30: Noosa attracts gun golfing legends

One of Noosa’s annual sporting highlight, the Noosa Pro Am attracted a field of legendary professionals not seen locally for many years.

Golf Pro Ian Baker-Finch. Picture: Renae Droop

This year’s main event at the Noosa Golf Club boasted household names including Peter Senior, British Open winner Ian Baker-Finch and British Open runner-up and Australian Open Champion Mike Harwood.

Read the full story here.

November 30: Braving gales and 20m monster seas

Noosa novice sailor John Broomfield is making good on his vow to conquer the ocean in the place of his late brother-in-law.

John Broomfield from Tewantin will be tackling the high seas in a global sailing race.

The Tewantin high seas adventurer certainly has found his sea legs, after his boat claimed third place in the Atlantic Ocean leg of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

Read the full story here.

November 4: Seven of the best for Ash as she rewrites the history books

2019 Noosa Triathlon. Ashleigh Gentle crosses the line to win the Elite Female Race

The Queen of Noosa, Ash Gentle, was a woman on a mission at the 37th Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival, and with Bond like precision she dispatched all comers to become the first athlete to win the illustrious Noosa Triathlon title a record seven times.

Read the full story here.

October 5: Strolling back to netball as players court fitness

It’s a netballing stroll back to court fitness and it has arrived in Noosa.

Walking netball is coming to Noosa to entice locals back on to the court.

Walking netball is enticing women back into sport and is ideal for those who gave up playing netball due to injury, family commitments or just feeling too old to play anymore.

Read the full story here.

September 30: Brophy’s boxers v our Pirates … who will go the biff on the night?

Noosa Pirates are joining forces with one of Australia’s great traditions, Fred Brophy’s Boxing Troupe and challenging the locals to “go a round or two for a pound or two”.

The legendary fighting showman Fred Brophy brought his pugilistic talent to town at the Pirates’ Tewantin clubhouse as a fundraiser.

Read the full story here.

December 14: Ripcurl backs four young Coast surfers

Surf gear juggernaut Ripcurl has thrown its weight behind a small group of young Sunshine Coast surfers. The four talented youngsters doing the Coast proud are Noosa’s Mitch Peterson, Mudjimba’s Sasha Baker, Coolum’s Ashton Pignat and Alexandra Headland pro Alister Reginato.

Read the full story here.

December 9: Council candidate says region missing out on Olympic bid

A future candidate for Noosa Council says it should join forces with 10 other councils in the bid for the 2032 South East Queensland Olympics.

David “Fletch” Fletcher says Noosa Council’s quiet stance on the Olympics bid was confusing and it should be taking advantage of the bid.

Read the full story here.

November 28: Noosa teen keen to keep making big strides in sevens

Exciting rugby prospect Amy Brice was determined to keep pressing her claims in the sport after Queensland attempted to wrestle back the crown in the National Youth Sevens Cup.

Amber Kimmel, Amy Brice, Gracie Wright, Allie Salter

The 17-year-old from Noosa has emerged as a bright talent in recent seasons.

Read the full story here.

November 24: Shock Noosa winner itching for more Gifts

Teenager Sam Reeve is craving more Gift races after emerging with a shock win at Noosa.

Winner of the Noosa Gift 110m final Sam Reeve (yellow), time 11.53. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

The 18-year-old from the Gold Coast won the 110m dash for cash at Girraween Sports Complex, claiming victory in 11.53sec, off a mark of 5.5m in the final.

Read the full story here.

November 2: Olympian finally ticks Noosa Bolt off bucket list

An emotional Genevieve Gregson believes her best racing still lies ahead after she was able to finally snare a “bucket list” maiden Noosa Bolt crown.

The Asics Noosa Bolt saw Olympian Genevieve Gregson finally get her long awaited breakthrough victory on Noosa Parade with a time of 00:16:04 for 5 Kilometre's Picture Supplied

While her initial race strategy didn’t go as planned, Gregson managed to still put in a dominant effort to finish the 5km race in a time of 16.04mins on Saturday ahead of Rose Davies (16.06mins) and Caitlin Adams (16.15mins).

Read the full story here.

October 3: Noosa’s Jimmy the Jet to lace up against Origin aces

Step aside James Roberts, rugby league has a new Jimmy the Jet.

Noosa Pirates speedster Ratu Timoci Namotukula was called into the Fiji Bati squad to face Australia.

Noosa Pirates-contracted superstar Ratu Timoci (Jimmy) Namotukula was called to represent the Fiji Bati to take on the might of the Australian Prime Minister’s XIII.

Read the full story here.

August 28: Local surf life savers nab award for dedication to club, beach

A couple of local heroes who don red and yellow have been awarded for their hard work and dedication to surf life saving.

Noosa Head's Lilly Tindal was named SLSQ 2019 Under 18 Junior Surf Lifesaver of the Year.

At the recent Surf Life Saving Queensland’s Awards of Excellence Gala Ball in Brisbane Sunshine Beach SLSC’s Craig Law and Noosa Heads SLSC’s Lilly Tindal were recognised for their effort to protect beachgoers.

Read the full story here.

August 27: Noosa ‘grommet’ shines in national surfing comp

Former world surfing longboard champ Josh Constable has no doubts how far his 12-year-old Noosa protégé can go in the sport after nationally handing out a surfing lesson to rivals up to five years his senior.

Landen Smales

Landen Smales turned the Australian Under 18 Boys Loggers title on its head at Fingal Beach in a stunning strike for grommet power.

Read the full story here.

August 20: Broncos star to tackle big issues on the Sunshine Coast

A former Bronco and three men with a mission to help our region’s youth are hoping to kick a sporting initiative off the ground in locals school.

Mentoring Through Sport is a joint program between Sunnykids and the like of former Brisbane Bronco Jack Reed.

Read the full story here.

May 15: Tewantin talent eager to fire with state squad

Tewantin teenager Lilly Mills is eager to learn from some of the best players in the game at the Queensland Fire, after being signed by the national league heavyweights.

Queensland women v Tasmania in a Twenty20 at Caloundra. Noosa-Tewantin player Lily Mills. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

The 18-year-old, who has impressed for Sandgate-Redcliffe in the state premier grade, says she’s eagerly anticipating next season.

Read the full story here.

April 17: Tragedy to triumph: One-legged man wins a*** kicking contest

A one-legged man has proved doubters wrong after winning an a***-kicking contest against able-bodied fighters.

Tewantin's Jed Gray after winning the Medium Heavy Masters 1 Blue Belt division at the 2019 Sunshine Coast Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Tewantin fighting machine Jed Gray claimed gold at the 2019 Sunshine Coast Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

It’s taken him 16 years but he has turned tragedy into triumph.

Read the full story here.

March 5: Teen eager to succeed in home break battle

Time spent competing with the sport’s best has Noosa teenager Emily Lethbridge primed to attack in the opening event of the world longboard tour.

Noosa's Emily Lethbridge is in fine form on the longboard.

The 18-year-old is set to be one of many elite Sunshine Coast boardriders taking on the World Surf League’s Noosa Longboard Open, which was held as part of the annual Noosa Festival of Surfing.

Read the full story here.