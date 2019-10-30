Noosa’s Multi Sports Fest set to go this morning – so cheer them on
NOOSA Triathlon Multi Sport Festival is off and running and swimming this morning in a big way.
So why not get out and in the fresh clean Noosa air and support our young stars of the future.
Opening event this morning:
Noosa Run Swim Run
5.30am — 6.15amNoosa Run Swim Run 13 years and under/Schools Aquathlon Challenge Check-In and New Entries. Noosa Heads Surf Club Carpark
5.30am — 6.30amNoosa Run Swim Run 14 years and over check-In and new entriesNoosa Heads Surf Club Carpark
6.30am:Noosa Run Swim Run 13 years and under Schools Aquathlon Challenge Race StartNoosa Main Beach
6.45am
Noosa Run Swim Run 14 years and over Race Start (14+ years category will commence immediately after all 13 and under are clear of the course) Noosa Main Beach.
Thursday:
11.00amNoosa Tri Charity Golf DayNoosa Golf Club, Tewantin
6.00pm — 8.00pm.
Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival Official LaunchSofitel Noosa Pacific Resort