Noosa's neutral credit rating set to remain sound

NOOSA council has retained its "sound” credit rating but is resigned to possibly permanently losing its positive outlook from the Queensland Treasury Corporation.

Councillors were told by council's corporate services director Michael Shave the QTC instead had issued it with a neutral outlook

"QTC has assessed that whilst council is continuing to forecast a balanced operating position, operating surpluses forecast from 2019-2023 are lower than compared to the 2015-2018 historical period,” he said.

"It was considered that there are no significant positive factors that might drive the performance up from forecast levels in the near future.”

The credit review process is an assessment of creditworthiness, particularly focusing on a council's leverage and capacity to service existing and future debt obligations,” he said.

Mr Shave said the sound rating "reflects council's robust historical and forecast financial performance, supported by a high level of revenue control, a relatively low debt balance, strong cash position, operating surpluses and a sound debt servicing capacity”.

He said only the large scale councils in Queensland in Brisbane City, Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast had been rated strong.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said by comparison, the Sunshine Coast Council's rating remains strong but its credit outlook position has been devalued to negative.

Mr Shave said councils any smaller than the Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast would find it really difficult to have a strong rating.

"The capacity isn't there and never will be,” the finance head said. Their (QTC assessors) opinion is a 'sound rating with a positive or a neutral outlook is almost where you need to sit as a council of your size'.

"The QTC have acknowledged that, saying 'look your forecasts are reasonable, your capital spend, your ratios are all positive, they're all meeting their targets. We were comfortable with that.”