Noosa's new craft brewery

Noosa Brewing Co owners Craig and Lance Masterton outside their new Rene St, Noosaville site Alan Lander

STARTING up a new boutique craft brewery is no easy feat. Especially when a raft of such businesses have opened up in the last few months.

But owners and brothers Craig and Lance Masterton know what they're about.

And they've sunk a fair few dollars in building and fitting out their new Rene St, Noosaville, brewery.

The pair have not been in the big-time business before.

"It's our first venture into this,” Craig said, apart from some smaller home-brewing business, which apparently went well.

"But it has been eight or so years in the planning.”

The brothers are keeping much of the product details under wraps until closer to the launch date.

"We'll run a campaign closer to the opening date, which we hope will be September or October,” Craig said.

Some brand-spanking new equipment is being installed into the building to ensure a good brew and efficient packaging.

"There will be some automation in bringing consistency to the brew but otherwise a lot of hands-on work,” Lance said.

He said despite the recent flurry of local breweries opening there was plenty of interest in Noosa Brewing Co.

"It's good for the industry; people want to try different products,” Lance said.

Craig added that a number of craft outlets did not have great standards "and that can bring you down” if not careful.

On the retail side, customers will be able to visit the brewery via the Tap Room, where they can enjoy sampling the products as well as seeing the brewing process through windows looking into the brewery.

A big asset for the lads will be the presence of head brewer Robert Garga, who made his name with the likes of a craft brewery in London's Camden Town, and the Australian Beer Company which makes the popular Yenda brew.

"Rob has been around a bit (in the business),” Lance said.