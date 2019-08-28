Noosa’s newest Aussies

The Noosa J was packed with Aussie diversity, welcoming cultures from South Africa, New Zealand, France, the UK, Fiji, the US, China, Poland, Finland, Taiwan, Lithuania and Ireland.

This was an Australian citizenship ceremony Noosa style.

To make everyone feel right at home the Tewantin State School choir sang Home Among the Gum Trees with a sheep or two, a kangaroo and clothes line out the back.

Councillors Brian Stockwell and Jess Glasgow were keen to welcome one and all with a native plant.

Acting Mayor Frank Wilkie said Australian citizenship lay at “the heart of our national culture, premised on all-round equality”.

“Our rich heritage stems from the contributions of all of us,” he said.

“The culture and traditions that you each bring help make the shire of Noosa a vibrant and diverse community.

“This country gains immeasurably from your commitment here today.”

Noosa MP Sandy Bolton welcomed “our newest Aussies” with the “utmost pleasure” to join the Noosa family.

In her usual style she had to wipe back a tear to see the social capital of Noosa being reinvigorated by the young, their parents and the not so young.

“I extend to you on behalf of our whole community a most heartfelt thank you for choosing Australia, Queensland, but especially Noosa, for your forever home.

“We feel justifiably just as special as a result.

“You are now an integral part of us and part of a very colourful and diverse tapestry of people, affectionately referred to by many as one mob.”

There was then a chance to celebrate morning tea with lamingtons all round.