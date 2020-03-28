Noosa’s Poole of talent: His passing leaves a rich legacy

THERE’S a certain romance to the works of renowned architect Gabriel Poole – a magical charm to his buildings that spellbinds and captivates audiences.

The man behind the “remarkable” House at Lake Weyba and Tent House at Eumundi, along with so many others, died on Wednesday, aged 85.

An icon of Sunshine Coast and Australian architecture, Mr Poole – with his trademark black cap – is being mourned by his loved ones, who are comforted by the knowledge his “incredible” constructions will stand for generations to come.

Mr Poole, who died of natural cases, is survived by wife Elizabeth, his four children and two grandchildren.

Director of Clare Design and former Coast resident Lindsay Clare was a student of Mr Poole for five years, soon followed by nearly five decades of friendship.

“He certainly had a big impact on my life. I actually met my wife Kerry through him,” Mr Clare said.

“He was quite the character – strong, memorable, rebellious, yet tough and quick-witted.

“A lot of architects would go from smaller to larger projects but he really concentrated on innovative ways of producing economic housing for people.

“It was a stance he maintained for decades and felt strongly about.”

Gabriel Poole

Mr Clare said he and Kerry had the pleasure of staying in the now-Heritage listed House at Lake Weyba for a few days.

“It was wonderful, just to spend a few days there,” Mr Clare said.

“He did so truly groundbreaking work in the 1970s – just magical in the way it all worked.

“He was an inspiration to me and so many others. And had this remarkable impact on the Sunshine Coast … well, Australia. His work had a way of identifying the region’s character.”

Mr Poole’s architectural fame includes the Robin Boyd Award and Architecture Gold Medal for a lifetime contribution to the industry.

In the mid-1970s, Mr Poole teamed up with architect John Mainwaring to establish Atelier-Two-Designs. The work of their practice is acknowledged as having helped to establish Noosa as a “resort” destination.

President of the Queensland Chapter of the Australian Institute of Architects Michael Lavery said Mr Poole’s work had a certain “romantic” feel to it, pointing to the Tent House as a prime example.

“He was a country boy, a jackaroo, which taught him how to be careful with materials and what is available to you,” Dr Lavery said.

“His legacy is of true sustainability, before that became a word. He was lean and innovative with his materials and his legacy will be lasting.

Architecture Australia wrote in tribute to Poole: “Once described as an unsung hero, Poole’s approach to design was a humanistic one that focused on the way a house would be used by its inhabitants.

‘I do not see my function as providing architecture for posterity,” he told Architecture Australia.

’If my buildings do become heritage material, it may give some pleasure to our children, those closest to me and possibly a lead to emerging architects. My objective is to provide for the here and now.

‘I would hope that my buildings give visual pleasure to those who see them and spiritual pleasure to those who dwell in them.’

The Clares wrote that his: “lifetime commitment to innovation and environmentally responsive architecture, [his] continued investigation and research into appropriate and economical housing systems, resulting in a series of exemplary and affordable models.”