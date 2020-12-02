Noosa’s ‘poor cousins’ wait three years for beach repairs

Peregian Beach resident Peter Sullivan says access to the lifeguard hut at Peregian Beach has been fenced off for three years.

Peregian Beach residents have grown tired of waiting for the council to repair a prominent beach access, with one local saying it wouldn’t happen if it was in Noosa.

Damian Garrett has lived in Peregian for 14 years.

He said the out-of-use boardwalk next to Beach Access 57 to the north of the Peregian Beach Surf Club was one of the main access tracks to the lifeguard hut.

“If there is an emergency, critical time could be wasted resulting in a possible tragedy which could have been avoided,” he said.

Mr Garrett believed the wait would not happen if it were on Noosa Main Beach.

“It feels like we are the poor cousins to Noosa,” he said.

“Would the council let this happen on their main beach? Not likely.”

A sign saying the boardwalk is closed for maintenance could do with a little upkeep itself.

According to Mr Garrett, an amenities and shower block in the area had also been closed down along with the restricted beach access.

Two signs were placed on the temporary fencing stating the boardwalk had been closed for maintenance but they had since fallen to the ground.

Another long-time Peregian resident Peter Sullivan said the area was an eyesore.

“The walkway has been in a state of disrepair for three years,” he said.

“Council have said they are going to do something about it, well three years is a long time to wait.

“It’s an eyesore and it needs to be fixed.”

Noosa Council said funding had been secured from the State Government to upgrade the closed section of the boardwalk at Peregian Beach.

Work is due to start on the pathway early next year.

Infrastructure design and delivery manager Craig Eldridge said the access was closed for safety reasons.

“Now that we have completed designs, and secured the state funding, we can progress the construction of the upgraded boardwalk,” he said.

“It will result in a wider boardwalk similar to the previously completed and connecting section of the southern boardwalk.

“The work will improve the existing access track used by surf lifesaving staff and also include the installation of a new beach shower at Beach Access 57.”