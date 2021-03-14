Noosa’s powerhouse fundraisers are back to help needy kids

Little Jo Power and Glenn 'Puck' Puckeridge in the orange shirts, with a couple of supporters at the John Piercy Memorial Charity Golf Day.

They are Noosa’s wonderfully “odd couple” of fundraising for good causes – Glenn ‘Puck’ Puckeridge and Little Jo Power who over 14 years of hard slog have raised $420,000 under their Smile For A Child banner.

And after a forced lay-off caused by the COVID-19 restrictions, this determined duo are back selling their raffle tickets for local kids and local families ahead of their big annual event, the John Piercy Memorial Charity Golf Day to be held at Noosa Golf Club on Friday, September 17.

This is a show of solidarity made possible by the combined efforts of the Noosa Heads Surf life Saving Club, Sunshine Beach SLSC, the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club, Tewantin Noosa RSL, Cooroy RSL and Noosa Golf Club.

“We’ve had to take the year off but we we’re back up and running now,” Ms Power said.

“I just started back selling raffle tickets with the support from the boys out at the golf club and then I’m starting at the Noosa Heads Surf Club at the end of the week thanks to the support of (club manager) Anton Mogg.

“It’s Puck’s baby, it’s a real hard slog, but I’m the one that makes him look good,” she said.

Ms Power said the two serial community helpers met through Sunshine Beach Surf Life Saving Club when Mr Puckeridge was the receptionist and chief raffle organiser there.

“We’ve been doing this for 14 years and have our regular buyers – there are visitors from New Zealand who come up to us every year and buy tickets off us,” she said.

Sunshine Butterflies founder Leanne Walsh and Noosa Golf Club manager Allan Harris at the John Piercy Memorial Golf Day.

The raffle prizes include a $2000 goods package donated by Tony Haack of Sharp Sunshine Coast and holiday stays provided by local accommodation houses like Hotel Laguna, Bella Casa Noosa Resort, Munna Point Apartments and Andari Apartments.

“Moneys go to sick kids and families in our community and many are doing it extremely tough after COVID,” Ms Power said.

“We do special raffles when people ask and we have raised money for a couple of Smart Pups, Sunshine Butterflies, Starlight Foundation and Susie O’Neill’s KIDS Foundation.

“We do get to meet the families that we’ve helped out and it’s an amazing feeling,” she said.

Among one of the many causes close to Ms Power’s heart is the Noosa Heads Seahorse Nippers program for children with disabilities who would otherwise be unable to participate in a regular nipper program.

Their golf day now holds a special spot on the social calendar for many with up to 40 teams supporting the event that had tennis great Evonne Goolagong-Cawley, her husband Roger Cawley and dual league/rugby international footballer Michael O’Connor as patrons.

“Sometimes Evonne and Roger play on the golf day and Michael always loves the chance to play golf,” Ms Power said.

She believes as tough as it has been to sit out most of 2020, it’s given them a much-needed chance to rest and recuperate for their busy 2021 volunteer duties ahead.

“We probably needed some time off – I battle Lupis and Puck’s had his knee done – we’re falling apart,” Ms Power said.

Her final word for any wishing to help by purchasing tickets: “Look out for the orange shirts at Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club.”

Tickets are $5 per ticket or $100 per book and can be also purchased by calling Mr Puckeridge on 0408 258834 or Ms Power on 0418 184957.