Noosa's river-bound Boathouse has not sailed away

DESPITE the sale of one of the region's landmark eateries, it is business as usual for Noosa Boathouse hosts Phil and Sarah Bradford.

They have retained restaurant business rights after the purchase of the Boathouse's leasehold and their media release refutes reports that local developer Mark Bain was the final purchaser of the structure and marina.

The Bradfords said they were not at liberty to confirm the buyer's identity, other than to say they were "thrilled to have another long-term and well-respected Noosa local” as their landlord and would "continue to develop a great relationship moving forward”.

The couple invited their mystery owner to attend their Line Caught, Grain Finished lunch last Friday as part of the 2019 Noosa Food and Wine Festival.

They said this was a "fantastic collaboration between three talented chefs” - Noosa Boathouse's Shane Bailey, Nick Holloway from NuNu in Palm Cove and TV chef Ben O'Donoghue from Billykart Kitchen, who put together a magnificent four-course beef and seafood feast for the 130 diners.

Mr Bradford said they had hundreds of pre-booked weddings and events on the books for the next 18 months and assured these couples, clients and other guests that "there will be absolutely no change to how our weddings and events business will be run”.

Mr Bradford said the same applied to the other four elements of their three-level business - the restaurant, Little Boaty Coffee Bar, fish and chips takeaway and the Sunset Bar.

"We will continue providing the same locally harvested produce, excellent service and wonderful experiences to our guests in all areas of the business,” he said.

"We've worked really hard to get a great team in place who have helped us to get the business to where it is today.

"We are thankful for the ongoing support of both locals and holidaymakers alike. Please be assured that it's business as usual here at Noosa Boathouse.”