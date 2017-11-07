Noosa's Runaway coup set to draw more big crowds

RUN FOR IT: The Runaway Noosa marathon is headed to town.

RIGHT ... now that Noosa has one of the world's biggest triathlons out of the way, it is time to prepare for the next best sporting "Runaway” success headed our way.

About to be added to Noosa's outstanding sports pedigree of events will be a leg of a major marathon series.

The inaugural Runaway Noosa Marathon to be held on Saturday May 26 next year will be another major magnet for sports tourists who like to go hard and relax in equal measure.

Noosa will stable with the Hawkes Bay International Marathon, Queenstown Marathon and Runaway Barossa Marathon.

IRONMAN Oceania managing director Dave Beeche said for many entrants the goal will be as much about achieving running goals as it is escaping to a weekend filled with sunshine and good times.

"We really excited to launch Runaway Noosa Marathon in a location that brings our love of the outdoors and our passion for being active,” Mr Beeche said.

"Runaway Noosa Marathon is about running social with a flat, fast and friendly multi-lap on road course that starts and finishes in the heart of Noosa, so you're never far from fellow runners, supporters and the on-course live music and entertainment.”

He said athletes can choose from five different race distances from the half lap 5km fun run, the 10km, 21.1km, 31.6km or the full four lap 42.2km marathon. And like the Noosa Tri, it is possible to run with friends for the two or four-member team relay options. Tourism and Major Events Minister Kate Jones said Runaway Noosa Marathon in 2018 would further cement Queensland as the place to visit to watch and participate in world-class lifestyle events.

"Events like the Runaway Noosa Marathon are important to Queensland tourism and deliver a valuable boost to the Queensland economy,” she said.

Tourism Noosa CEO Damien Massingham said the Runaway Noosa Marathon was a welcome addition to Noosa's diverse calendar of events.

"Marathons are signature events that put destinations firmly on the international sporting stage.”