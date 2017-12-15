Noosa's salutes to waves at world class party

Noosa's points and beaches are the now the latest and 10th World Surfing Reserve.

THE first community celebration of Noosa's designation as the tenth World Surfing Reserve at Halse Lodge this Sunday.

It has been a month since the landmark announcement which pays tribute to Noosa's long and rich surfing culture and the pure stoke often generated off the points.

Noosa is the the third world reserve in Australia and the second in Queensland.

According to Noosa's Phil Jarratt, one of the driving forces behind the designation "identifies, designates and preserves outstanding waves, surf zones and surrounding environments around the world, serving as a global model for preserving wave breaks and their surrounding areas by recognising and protecting the key environmental, cultural, economic and community attributes”.

Noosa is now ranked alongside Snapper Rocks, Manly Beach in Australia, Malibu and Santa Cruz in California, Bahia Todos Santos in Mexico, Punta de Lobos in Chile, Huanchaco in Peru, Ericeira in Portugal, and Guardo do Embau in Brazil. The Noosa reserve encompasses the five breaks between Sunshine Beach and the Noosa River.

"It gives us a seat at the table to discuss issues related to beach and coastal management,” Phil told the ABC.

"Especially when it relates to things that might damage the surf breaks.”

And it will be another outstanding string to the bow of Tourism Noosa as it globally markets Noosa as a world class destination.

Sunday's celebration will offer something for everyone. The Stone & Wood crew will crack "karma kegs” and light the barbecue from 2pm, as the party rocks to The Myths a group with an average age 10.

As the afternoon shadows form over historic Halse Lodge, groove to the salty sounds of the SandFlys.

The Stone & Wood Sunday session is a free entry affair, brought to you by the Noosa World Surfing Reserve and Halse Lodge. There will be a memorabilia auction and meals are available.