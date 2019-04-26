Menu
Noosa Heads surf life savers paused on Monday to pay tribute to two Victorian's who lost their lives on duty.
Noosa's silent mark of respect for Victorian lifesavers

by Caitlin Zerafa
26th Apr 2019 8:00 AM

NOOSA Heads surf lifesavers paused on Monday and flags flew at half-mast to pay tribute to two Victorian volunteers who were killed on duty on Easter Sunday.

Port Campbell father and son surf lifesavers Ross and Andrew Powell lost their lives in treacherous swell as they attempted to rescue a 30-year-old international tourist on the southwestern Victorian coastline.

The tragedy shook the entire surf lifesaving community and NHSLSC president Ross Fisher said it was a sombre sight as Noosa stopped to remember.

"It's really tragic. Every surf lifesaving volunteer in Australia has felt it,” Mr Fisher said.

"We are one big family.”

Beachgoers also honoured the minute of silence.

"Hundreds along the beach stood up, even those in the water stopped.

"It is a stark reminder. Yes (surf lifesavers) are volunteers, but they do put their lives on the line.”

The Easter long weekend marked a busy four days and those in red and yellow were on high alert due to large swell and strong currents.

Mr Fisher said more than 100 rescues were performed as swimmers found themselves in trouble both inside and outside the flags.

"People think Noosa is a safe beach but there are rips and currents,” he said.

"There is so much sand out at the points and we are seeing holes, gutters, sweeps and rips.

"Easter is always a busy time but the surf is usually not as dramatic, but this year has been different.”

Mr Fisher congratulated the club on its efforts across the holiday period.

beach rescue dangerous surf conditions drowning minute silence noosa beach noosa heads surf life saving club sls surf life saving tragedy
Noosa News

