Noosa’s skater girl is going viral

GOING VIRAL: Kat Bias' YouTube channel is gaining exposure after only skateboarding for less than 12 months.

GOING VIRAL: Kat Bias' YouTube channel is gaining exposure after only skateboarding for less than 12 months.

SHE may have only been skateboarding for less than a year, but Kathleen Bias is already gaining a heap of attention.

It’s a sign of her perseverance that she has kept going given her first time on four wheels ended in an injury.

“I’m quite active and I love trying new things,” she said.

“I saw these people on the beach and I asked them if I could have a go.

“I hit the trigger and immediately fell off.”

Kat with some of her boards and her skateboard loving french bulldog Vader.

The Noosa resident is enjoying her time on the electric skateboard and it seems so are lots of others.

Her You Tube account, The adventures of Splat Kat has generated thousands of views in only a few short weeks.

“I am like the only girl in Noosa who skates,” she said.

“It was only a month ago that we really pushed social media.

“Now we are actually getting a lot of hits and likes,” she said.

“The biggest post I did got over 34,000 views.”

CHOICES: Kat is already gaining attention from skateboard sponsors.

In her videos, Bias, or Splat Kat as she is affectionately known, has a tendency to do just that.

“I fall off a lot,” she said.

“It’s normally just scrapes and bruises.

“You can start going quite fast. Up to 40klm/hr,” she said.

“At the start is was daunting, now I love it. It’s a new type of freedom.”

Creating such a strong online presence so quickly, it came as a surprise to the cafe worker that the sponsors have already reached out.

“I’ve already got some sponsors. It’s really exciting,” she said.

“They saw me and said, ‘here’s a board’.”

“I would love to become a skateboard YouTuber.”

“My friend Gabby Gonzales is making $4000 a month on YouTube.”