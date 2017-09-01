Noosa's special designs the centre of attention

NOOSA is renowned for its beautiful beaches but this weekend it's our magnificent homes visitors are coming to see.

Cutting edge architectural design in Noosa will come under the interstate spotlight when the Australian Architecture Association showcases quality contemporary residential building in the shire this weekend.

"The tour attracts architects and aficionados from right across Australia to view the latest developments in Noosa and Sunshine Coast regional architecture,” said Noosa Councillor Ingrid Jackson.

"Each time it is a delightful weekend of visits to new and renovated houses where the architects tell what underpinned the design, how it was developed to marry with the environment, and what issues were encountered in construction.

"This year's Noosa hosts are Lindy and Stephen Guthrie of Bark Design Architects, Joylon Robinson of Robinson Architects, David Teeland of Teeland Architects, and Dan Sparks of Sparks Architects.”

Lindy Guthrie said she and Stephen co-founded the AAA with Sydney-based Annette Dearing who organises the tours.

"Bringing an appreciation of architecture to the general public is what the triple A is about, it's not for architects particularly,” Ms Guthrie said.

"There will be some architects on the tour but something like 80% of the visitors are actually non-architects.

"They are just people who are interested in good architecture and design.”

She said the first Noosa trial tour sold out and this is the third eye-opener to Noosa and the Coast's special offerings.

"This is a residential tour and they're usually single dwellings.

"The quality of the architectural design up here in particular for designing for the climate and the lifestyle is done really well,” she said.

Ms Guthrie said the designs fit in with the environment.

"One of the projects that is honoured is Gabrielle Poole's Lake Weyba House on Sunday.

"We're not sure if Gabrielle is coming to that,” she said.

The association promotion said this year's tour "promises to provide another fascinating insight into the latest contemporary home design in Queensland”.

Cr Jackson is also enthusiastic about the inaugural Sunshine Coast Open House Day on October 21.

This will be the first local version of the worldwide open house program, which will offer free public access to a range of unique buildings in Noosa Shire and along the coast.

Cr Jackson said Sunshine Coast Open House is a joint project of Queensland Open House, Noosa Shire Council, Sunshine Coast Council, the Australian Institute of Architects and a range of community groups.

