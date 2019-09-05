Noosa’s taste of summer waves

IT FELT like summer was on the way at Noosa beaches this week with warm conditions and northeast sea breezes.

The water temp is still around 18-19 degrees but on the way up with some warm currents among the cold patches.

Early in the week, there were small point waves and big crowds.

The open beaches have been producing with offshore mornings and a range of sandbanks. North Sunshine to Burgess Creek mid-tide seems to have been the pick.

Alex Bay has a couple of quality banks to utilise as the swell fades over the weekend and into Monday.

A small pulse of south swell midweek should push through with S-SE winds but it could be short-lived. Try Noosa West – there’s plenty of sand on the right and a left peeler in the RM. Take a bigger board for the fun factor.

Open beach and west wind options will be back by the end of the week. Keep the wax ready as long-range forecasts indicate there may be a new E-SE swell developing.

The 2020 Olympic Games edge closer and the Australian team selection group has been measured up for uniforms this week.

There are a couple more international events that will decide the final make-up of the team of two men and two women.

The group as is it stands is: Ryan Callinan, Owen Wright, Julian Wilson, Stephanie Gilmore, Sally Fitzgibbon and Nikki Van Dijk.

Time to get behind Julian. How good would it be have a Sunshine Coast-Coolum-Noosa surfer in the first Olympic surfing event ever. Send him a message of support.

Good surfing.