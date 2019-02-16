Noosa's too-rude painting is son move

Chloe in Noosa hangs in the main bedroom of 97 Orient Drive, Sunrise Beach.

A COASTAL cottage that has been home to an infamous scantily clad lady for the past 14 years has sold on the Sunshine Coast, leaving the damsel without a dress in need of a new home.

Artist Gary Ross sold his property at 97 Orient Dr, Sunrise Beach, on January24 for $1.378 million after being on the market for less than a month.

The three-bedroom Palm Cottage was not only home to Mr Ross and his partner, but also Chloe in Noosa, a painting deemed "too rude for Noosa”.

Mr Ross painted the artwork in his studio in 2005, paying homage to Jules Lefebvre's 1875 work Chloe.

Mr Ross's Chloe was given a coastal makeover with thongs, beach towel and Laguna Bay backdrop.The original Chloe caused a fuss when she was unveiled at the National Gallery in Victoria in 1883 and was removed from public display, after complaints about her lack of clothing, until she was hung at Young and Jackson's in 1909.

Despite being painted more than 100 years later, Ross's Chloe suffered a similar fate.

Mr Ross said his artwork hung in the Sunshine Beach Surf Club for less than three weeks before complaints about Chloe's nudity forced the club to remove it.