WATCH AND LEARN: George Gleeson learning how to build a racing drone at the Drone Camp.
News

Noosa’s trailblazers in new hi-tech sport

Matt Collins
28th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
WHETHER you are a fan or not, these flying contraptions of the future are here to stay.

Drones are gaining immense popularity around the globe and Noosa is at the forefront of the electronic trend.

Co-founder of Drone Camps at the Peregian Beach Digital Hub, Eamon Kriz said our region was leading the way nationally.

“The first one we held was an inter-school program at the end of 2018,” he said.

“To our knowledge, it is the first of its kind in Australia.”

The 2020 Summer Drone Camp is a four-day workshop where attendees will learn how to build, configure and fly the latest innovative racing drones.

Drone Camp co-founder, Eamon Kriz with one of the racing drones.
Kriz said the sport of drone racing is gaining huge popularity across the planet.

“Overseas its one of the largest growing sports,” he said.

“In the United States and China it is humongous.

“There is a multi-million track in Dubai and hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money.”

Along with the other co-founder, Connor Middleton, Kriz saw an opportunity for a Sunshine Coast based drone club as there were none in existence.

“My mates were having to head to Brisbane to compete,” he said.

The Drone camp founder said you could get started in the sport for less than $300.

“You could rock up to the racetrack with that,” he said.

“Some are up in the $1000s.”

CQU Noosa, Phaser FPV, Peregian Digital hub and Noosa Library have all been integral supporters of the Drone Camps since its inception.

To get involved, book your spot for the four-day workshop or to find out more go to the website.

“You don’t need to bring anything,” Kriz said.

“Everything is provided, you just need to bring yourself.”

