Noosa’s Tri-ing times: Veteran racer says ‘bring it on’

The Noosa Tri may well yet make a splash on Main Beach.

HOPES of holding one the Sunshine Coast’s signature sporting and lifestyle events are rising with diehard race fanatics like Scott Braby.

He’ll be lining up even if the Noosa Triathlon has to be split in two to satisfy COVID-19 restrictions.

“If it’s achievable I’ll be there,” Mr Braby said.

Scott Braby is keen to line up if the Noosa Tri is given the tick.

The former Noosa chief lifeguard who now runs The J for Noosa Council said he was taking heart from the green light being given to the Ironman 70.3 Sunshine Coast triathlon in Mooloolaba next month.

The Noosa Tri belongs to the same stable of sporting events and while Ironman Oceania media director Craig Heydon said there had been no final decision made, he was keen to present authorities with Noosa COVID-Safe plan for approval shortly.

At the moment the Noosa Tri, which would normally attract a field of 8000 and pulls in 30,000 spectators, is scheduled for November 1.

“Given Noosa’s another six or seven weeks after Sunshine Coast, we’re working with council and government at the moment on it,” Mr Heydon said.

The Noosa Tri is looking to go ahead in 2020.

“We’re very hopeful it’s going to get up and we run this one because we know how much everyone loves it.

“At this stage there’s a very good chance that interstate competitors won’t be able to attend.”

Mr Heydon said Ironman was also looking at obtaining approval for a possible change to the program.

“With some of the festival events, where we have large groups coming together they probably won’t take place this year,” he said

“And then also we’ll be bringing in some of the principals in like for the 70.3 Sunshine Coast where things are spread out so we don’t have that crush of people.

Mr Heydon said one of the options being looked at was running the triathlon over two days.

“So instead of having a massive crush of people on the Sunday, we could spread everything over the Saturday and the Sunday,” he said.

Back in the day, Scott Braby, right, a former lifeguard with his Noosa Tri sparring partner Max Pettigrove.

“We’re looking at running half of the field on the Saturday and half on the Sunday.

“There’s still quite a few hoops to run through but that’s what we’re looking at.

“It’s a great event and we’re really hopeful we can run it even if it is just for Queenslanders this year and then have everyone back fit and healthy for next year.”

Mr Braby said “bring it on” … as long as it was organised in a way to keep competitors and spectators safe.

He’s not sure if this would be his 26th of 27th Noosa Tri, but he’s reserving a place in the starting line up.

“I think if they could manage the social distancing requirements it shouldn’t be a problem,” Mr Braby said.

“I understand they can spread the waves out and the competitors are generally spread out during the whole range of the course.”

Mr Braby said it would be more important for the organisers to make sure they properly managed the social distancing with the crowds.

“I’m hoping they do it, it will bring people into the town and be good for Noosa,” he said.