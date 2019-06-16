Noosa's vein of revenue in waste

WASTE NOT: Mayor Tony Wellington inspects the latest landfill cell in Noosa.

WASTE NOT: Mayor Tony Wellington inspects the latest landfill cell in Noosa. Peter Gardiner

NOOSA ratepayers stand to see a return to the council of $1.5 million through its sale of recycled materials and lead acid batteries from its landfill.

Councillors next Thursday are expected to award a three-year contract to Sims Group Australian Holdings Limited for the collection and sale tender of this material.

Staff have recommended the tender as the best value for money.

About 2500 tonnes of recycled metals are collected and sold annually by the council, providing a significant revenue stream.

"The revenue is difficult to accurately predict as it is dependent on the amount of material generated by the community and fluctuating commodity price of the metals,” a report to the council said.

"An approximate value to Noosa Council over the initial three-year term of the contract is $1,500,000.

"The metal price evaluation for tenders was calculated using the preceding month's average.”

There were three tenders submitted to the council, none based locally.