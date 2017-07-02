21°
Noosa's warmest welcome for refugees

1st Jul 2017 7:41 AM
WELCOME: Noosa hosts Iraq and Syrian refugees for the weekend.
WELCOME: Noosa hosts Iraq and Syrian refugees for the weekend.

NOOSA has made 21 refugees from the troubled Middle East conflict zones feel right at home in the safe surrounds of the Biosphere.

Members of Noosa Welcomes Refugees opened their homes to six Brisbane-based families

Noosa refugee supporter Isa Grube said the motto of last week`'s International Refugee Week was "with courage let us all combine”.

She said locals embraced this sentiment to host the refugees who arrived in Australia four months ago after fleeing their home countries of Syria and Iraq.

"The group gathered for a bonfire on Saturday night before exploring the iconic Noosa National Park on Sunday morning,” Isa said.

Sali Jameel attended the event with her two siblings and parents and made the most of the weekend get away.

"Everyone was so friendly and welcoming during our stay in Noosa,” Sali said.

"I am very thankful for the opportunity to visit this beautiful place and to make new friends.

"I saw dolphins, a koala, turtles and whales for the very first time today.

"We made great memories and I hope to come to Noosa again one day.”

Family host Barb said she enjoyed sharing her home with a Syrian family.

"It was a great experience and I would definitely do it again,” she said.

"They were wonderful people and I am sure we will stay in touch.”

Ramia said: "It is great to see my daughter making friends with the local kids. She already found a pen pal and they want to send each other letters and emails, this will be great for her English.””

