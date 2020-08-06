Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CRIME HOT SPOTS: Noosa’s postcodes with most offences, with one town standing out for all the wrong reasons.
CRIME HOT SPOTS: Noosa’s postcodes with most offences, with one town standing out for all the wrong reasons.
Crime

Noosa’s worst crime hot spots revealed

Matt Collins
6th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

July was a busy month for Noosa Police, with as many as 25 offences recorded in one day.

From July 6 to August 5, the Queensland Police crime map revealed startling numbers of offences, in particular drug, public nuisance, and traffic offences.

Cops crackdown on Noosa North Shore weekenders

19 in a week: Domestic violence cases spike in Coast town

Saturday, July 25 was an exceptionally busy day for Noosa Police, with 25 offences. The next highest day was 14.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said it was difficult to say why it spiked but he suspected it was coronavirus-related.

“There was a large influx of visitors to Noosa during that weekend and we saw a big jump in calls that weekend,” he said.

Crime offences across Noosa postcodes, from July 6 to August 5.
Crime offences across Noosa postcodes, from July 6 to August 5.

Eighty-eight drug offences was the highest occurrence of incidents across the region, followed by thefts (fuel drive-offs and shoplifting), 51, and traffic incidents, 46.

Sen-Sgt Carroll said these categories were generally high.

“We are seeing a considerable increase in drug offences and we are heavily enforcing this crime class so that is why we are seeing the spike in this offending,” he said.

With the highest number of drug offences, 31, and traffic offences, 12, in the region, and a staggering 19 domestic violence cases in one week, Tewantin is sure to remain a focus for officers in August.

Noosa postcodes with highest occurrence offences (July 5, 2020 to August 4, 2020)”

Drug Offences

Tewantin: 31

Peregian/Coolum: 19

Noosa Heads: 14

Good order offences (public nuisance, public drunkenness)

Noosa Heads: 21

Tewantin: 8

Peregian/Coolum: 6

Traffic offences

Tewantin: 12

Noosaville: 9

Noosa Heads: 7

Peregian/ Coolum: 7

Assault

Noosa Heads: 11

Noosaville: 6

Tewantin: 3

Other property offences

Noosa Heads: 13

Peregian/ Coolum: 8

Tewantin: 4

Other theft (fuel drive offs, shop lifting)

Noosaville: 18

Peregian/ Coolum: 15

Noosa Heads: 9

Unlawful entry

Peregian/ Coolum: 7

Eumundi: 4

Noosa Heads: 3

More Stories

crime hot spots drug offences noosa crime tewantin crime
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Premium Content Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Politics A whopping $2.7 million in fines will be handed down to more than 20,000 Queenslanders unless they can provide a ‘valid reason’ for failing to vote at the Council...

        Sold on solar … how this marina saves $1000s

        Premium Content Sold on solar … how this marina saves $1000s

        News A bill of $10,000 has been slashed to $7000 and there’s plenty more of that to...

        LETTERS: Australia has no EU to save it from Labor

        Premium Content LETTERS: Australia has no EU to save it from Labor

        Letters to the Editor From rule-breakers and nanny states to homelessness and NRL’s latest hair styles –...

        Scott Hillier reveals which spots are ‘worth a shot’

        Premium Content Scott Hillier reveals which spots are ‘worth a shot’

        Fishing Fishing expert gives his weekend take for Coast anglers