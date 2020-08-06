Noosa’s worst crime hot spots revealed

CRIME HOT SPOTS: Noosa’s postcodes with most offences, with one town standing out for all the wrong reasons.

July was a busy month for Noosa Police, with as many as 25 offences recorded in one day.

From July 6 to August 5, the Queensland Police crime map revealed startling numbers of offences, in particular drug, public nuisance, and traffic offences.

Saturday, July 25 was an exceptionally busy day for Noosa Police, with 25 offences. The next highest day was 14.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said it was difficult to say why it spiked but he suspected it was coronavirus-related.

“There was a large influx of visitors to Noosa during that weekend and we saw a big jump in calls that weekend,” he said.

Crime offences across Noosa postcodes, from July 6 to August 5.

Eighty-eight drug offences was the highest occurrence of incidents across the region, followed by thefts (fuel drive-offs and shoplifting), 51, and traffic incidents, 46.

Sen-Sgt Carroll said these categories were generally high.

“We are seeing a considerable increase in drug offences and we are heavily enforcing this crime class so that is why we are seeing the spike in this offending,” he said.

With the highest number of drug offences, 31, and traffic offences, 12, in the region, and a staggering 19 domestic violence cases in one week, Tewantin is sure to remain a focus for officers in August.

Noosa postcodes with highest occurrence offences (July 5, 2020 to August 4, 2020)”

Drug Offences

Tewantin: 31

Peregian/Coolum: 19

Noosa Heads: 14

Good order offences (public nuisance, public drunkenness)

Noosa Heads: 21

Tewantin: 8

Peregian/Coolum: 6

Traffic offences

Tewantin: 12

Noosaville: 9

Noosa Heads: 7

Peregian/ Coolum: 7

Assault

Noosa Heads: 11

Noosaville: 6

Tewantin: 3

Other property offences

Noosa Heads: 13

Peregian/ Coolum: 8

Tewantin: 4

Other theft (fuel drive offs, shop lifting)

Noosaville: 18

Peregian/ Coolum: 15

Noosa Heads: 9

Unlawful entry

Peregian/ Coolum: 7

Eumundi: 4

Noosa Heads: 3