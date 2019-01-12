Noosa's young surfing talent pressing hard

NOOSA'S next wave of surfing talent has gone close to putting their stamp on the Woolworths Surfer Grom Comps latest round, but will be better for their near misses on the Gold Coast last week.

Cooc Cairns of Tewantin fell in the final to winner Cali Barrett in the under 14 girls division, placing a strong third behind Buddina's Jahly Stokes in an exciting and close final.

As well Hayden Danswan of Peregian took out second place in the under 10 boys behind Hunter Andersson of Moffat Beach, while Lukas Byers of Sunrise Beach made it through to the semi finals in the under 12 boys.

Hayden was leading for most of his final but got pipped for the win in the last few minutes by Andersson in what competitors described as "fun waves”.

After being pushed so hard, Andersson admitted: "It was tough out there. It was good to get a couple of waves (at the finish)."

The Groms comp for surfers from under 8 to under 14 now moves to Trigg, West Australia for a January 26-27 surf-off and then the fin al round is Clifton Beach, Tasmania on February 23, 2019. TheWoolworths Surfer Grom Comps has the backing of the Queensland Government and Surfing Queensland.