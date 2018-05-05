Noosa's 'Zero' sum game

PLANNING: Senior Consultant with ITP Renewables Dr Rob Passey with Mayor Tony Wellington at a Zero Emissions Noosa Community Feedback session.

PLANNING: Senior Consultant with ITP Renewables Dr Rob Passey with Mayor Tony Wellington at a Zero Emissions Noosa Community Feedback session. Alan Lander

NOOSA has only one renewable energy option due to its lack of space and geography, and that's solar.

That's the message from Rob Passey, Senior Consultant with Canberra-based ITP Renewables.

Dr Passey's job is to work on regulatory frameworks, price signals and business cases for the company's client base, which includes governments in the Pacific Islands, the World Bank and, in Australia, locations like Byron Bay and East Gippsland in Victoria.

He was in Noosa to address a community feedback session at CQU's campus in Noosaville on Tuesday, invited by council as part of its planning to reach zero net emissions for the shire by 2026.

"In Noosa, you have no hydro-electric, no geothermal, so solar is the only option,” Dr Passey said.

"But then you have a massive intake of power during the middle of the day; how can we use batteries to store that daytime electricity generation?”

He said residential-scale batteries were getting cheaper by the year, while shipping container-sized batteries as used in South Australia's Tesla models were an option.

"Many networks want to use these at sub-stations to store energy and avoid exporting to the grid,” he said.

Dr Passer said he was confident Noosa could reach its emission goal.

Mayor Tony Wellington said more than 60 per cent of Noosa's total emissions emanated from landfill, emitting methane, which was more emission potent than Co2, and was flaring it off at present while planning was in hand for a waste-to-energy system to utilise it.

Cr Wellington said Noosa was in the top 10 per cent of councils in terms of planning for management of climate change - and could become number one in coming years.

"Noosa is the logical place to establish a zero-emissions framework,” he told the audience.

The mayor also spoke of the new Solar Q farm, being built north-west of Gympie, which will spread across 15 farms, producing up to 1Gw of power from more than 1.3million panels "which will deliver 450 [construction] jobs”.