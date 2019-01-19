Noosaville brewing up taste for coffee recycled

POPULAR DROP: Aldi Noosaville manager Chris Boyes and staff member Christian Hansen have seen these coffee units "fly” off the shelves.

NOOSA's love of coffee has created a challenge for one local supermarketkeen to indulge locals' taste for a more environmentally sustainable brew.

Aldi Australia's buying director Amy Lewis said their Noosaville-based outlet was looking to be part of a recycling program for its Expressi coffee capsules machines.

The move comes as Aldi names Noosaville as its fifth-top store in Australia for the sale of coffee making machinesintroduced to Australia in 2011.

"Our Expressi capsules have amassed a loyal fan base, with our customers loving the cafe quality experience they can have from home,” Ms Lewis said.

"While the Noosaville region has proven to be a lover of our Expressi capsules, the environmental impact of our operations is always front of mind.

"We have recognised that our customers have voiced their desire for a capsule recycling program and, as such, we are exploring options to make it happen,” she said.

Aussie love their coffee strong with Expressi's most potent flavour Calabrese the most popular of its 13 varieties across the country, followed by Abruzzo, which is the second strongest.

The top Aldi stores for Expressi sales are:

1. Airport West (Victoria)

2. Sunbury (Vic)

3. Port Macquarie (NSW)

4. Greensborough (Vic)

5. Noosaville.

Noosaviille sells the most capsules of any Aldi store in Queensland, with the Maroochydore store fifth.

