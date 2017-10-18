Noosaville Bridgestone a national leader

NOOSAVILLE Bridgestone has been recognised as a stand-out shop in the automotive franchise, winning first in three categories at state awards.

Although the business has been under new ownership for a year, it achieved gold in three categories - sales process, operations process and sales achievement.

Noosaville Bridgestone owner Steve Thorn said he's elated the store was recognised as a national leader at the awards last week.

"It is a huge honour to receive the gold achievement in all areas and is testament to the effort from our great team here at Noosaville,” Steve said.

"Our focus is on customer service and that is what our business is about - people first.”

Steve said the Bridgestone management team referred to Noosa as not only a magnificent place to visit but the Noosaville store as a shining star excelling in high standards set by Bridgestone.

"There are always great deals on tyres at Bridgestone Noosaville,” he said.

"We also do all vehicle servicing, come and meet the team and experience the gold service we offer to everyone.”