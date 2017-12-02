Noosaville comes together to let it glow

FESTIVE SPIRIT: Byron, 7, Zac, 7, Saxon, 7, and Luca, 3, dress up for the Noosaville Christmas Tree Lighting last Friday.

DOZENS of families and members of the community came together to watch the first Christmas trees of the season light up in Noosa.

Last Friday, the Noosa Boathouse Restaurant and the Noosaville Business Association turned on the glow for two trees in Noosaville, with a big countdown at 6.45pm.

Noosa Boathouse owner Sarah Bradford said it was the second time the event started the season to be jolly.

"This is the second year for the event; we get lots of people out [for it],” Mrs Bradford said.

"We do it in conjunction with the Noosaville Business Association.

"It's a free event, you can bring your families, bring your pets.”

Tonight it's Noosa Heads' and Cooroy's turn to twinkle for Christmas, so head along to Hastings St or the Cooroy RSL for carols, entertain- ment and watch the trees light up.