Noosaville eatery joins 'superstars'

NOOSA is leading the way in reducing plastic pollution, this week seeing the 100th local business sign up to Plastic Free Noosa, a campaign to reduce single- use plastic in the shire.

Thomas Corner Eatery in Noosaville has become the lucky hundredth, having eliminated six key plastic items to become a Plastic Free Champion.

"We've talked about it for a long time,” assistant manager Mathew Ingold said.

"We've taken steps but really we only had to tick a couple of boxes (to comply) and become plastic free superstars.”

Mr Ingold said it was "lovely to see customers embracing the campaign”.

Plastic Free campaign manager Kellie Lindsay said everyone knew about the dangers of single-use plastics in our environment, "and initiatives like the plastic bag ban and the container refund scheme really help to reduce plastic litter, but there is more we can do”.

Plastic Free Noosa addresses other plastic items commonly found in the litter stream, working with businesses to help them remove and replace them with better alternatives.

"The campaign fits snugly with Noosa's reputation for environmental excellence as well as council's aspirations for a cleaner future, which includes our zero emissions strategy,” Mayor Tony Wellington said.

"Given the impact of plastics on marine life, it also marries with Noosa's focus on river and ocean health, especially marine biodiversity.”

Ms Lindsay said it was a unique program.

"We work with council, businesses, suppliers, manufacturers, composters and waste transport operators to deliver real solutions to businesses.

"It isn't enough to just ask them to remove plastic - what they change to, whether that's a viable business model for them, and where that product ends up is important as well.”

Noosa has 23 Plastic Free Champions, who receive a unique sign that identifies them and a Champion listing on plasticfreenoosa.org.

"This system allows consumers to identify those businesses and choose to support them,” Ms Lindsay said.

"Our website has a map and a member directory to make them easy to find. People can make a real difference by choosing to support these businesses and letting them know what a great job they're doing.

"The plastic bag ban has started, the next War on Waste airs on July 24 on the ABC, and it's just a great time to promote this issue,” Ms Lindsay said.