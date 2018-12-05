Noosaville Library opens up more exciting avenues

PLACE OF WONDER: These youngsters loved the story telling activities at the community reopening of Noosaville Library on Friday.

PLACE OF WONDER: These youngsters loved the story telling activities at the community reopening of Noosaville Library on Friday. Peter Gardiner

LIBRARIES at their best are places that let the light in... for new insights... to see the world from fresh perspectives.

On Friday at the official reopening of the $2.2million Noosaville library upgrade, delighted residents saw a revelation.

And the carefully considered Noosa style modifications on show have fully realised the grand design of architect Maurice Hurst's landmark building 25 years to the day (today, happy birthday) it first opened allowing the outside in, while Wi-Fi connecting to the latest technology.

The ceremony, which was attended by Local Government Minister Stirling Hincliffe, Mayor Tony Wellington, all the councillors plus key delivery staff like CEO Brett de Chastel, community services director Alan 'Fox' Rogers and libraries manager Kerri Contini was more a homage to the power these word-filled spaces have over people of all ages.

"I really love libraries... ever since I was your size (to some young girls sitting near the dignitaries' feet), I've been coming to the libraries,” Mr Rogers told the celebratory gathering.

"They're wonderful spaces. They actually are, I think, the key to our individual and collective imaginations because they are a storehouse of knowledge.”

Mr Hincliffe said despite the advent of 3D printers and computer chipping instead of stamping library books, libraries still opened up the world to people.

He grew up in Brisbane where his mind discovered limitless bounds exploring the wonders of the Chermside Library so he could "go wherever I could, and find whatever I could”.

Now the Noosaville library, thanks to more than $800,000 in state funding, has had a reboot because "25 years ago there was no internet in the way we know it now”.

"Libraries made an extraordinary difference to my life and libraries make an extraordinary difference to everyone's lives,” the minister said.

Cr Wellington said this library was averaging 220,000 visits per year and lending 325,000 items per year which only highlighted that Noosa on a per capita basis, loans more items than any other library in the state.

"I think that says something about the Noosa community,” he said.

He said of the redesign: "You now get the original sense that Maurice Hurst aimed for the design in this space. It expands the space into an al fresco Wi-Fi setting in the outdoor area and utilises features from the natural landscape”.

Ms Contini paid tribute to the past library managers and said Noosa offered one of the best library services not only in Queensland but Australia.

She said new life had been brought to a place that people already loved.

"We want you to love the space that we hope gives to you a sense of libraries now and into the future.”

Noosa newcomer from Germany, Katrin Reisinger did indeed. She marvelled at "how nice an clear and open it is... we just love it”.