Noosaville students go native for National Tree Day

12th Aug 2017 8:35 AM
DIGGING IN: Noosaville State School Year 6 students and Preppies had fun planting native lilly pillies for National Tree Day.
DIGGING IN: Noosaville State School Year 6 students and Preppies had fun planting native lilly pillies for National Tree Day. contributed

NOW in its 22nd year, National Tree Day was celebrated at Noosaville State School and students of all ages turned out to plant trees around the school grounds on Friday, July 28.

One dozen native lilly pilly shrubs trees were gifted by Planet Ark and John Madill Toyota, which were planted in a collaborative effort by Year 6 Enviro leaders in conjunction with eager, green-fingered Prep students.

Michael Kelly from Madill Toyota engaged in a little 'show and tell', taking along a hybrid car and talking to the students about the need for greener vehicles and sustainable fuel sources in the future.

Acting deputy principal Alasdair Scott said it was a great afternoon in the school gardens "and I was particularly impressed about the Prep students' knowledge about the importance of trees”.

"Whilst the school now has more trees breathing oxygen into our air, research by Planet Ark shows that connecting with nature helps grow qualities like creativity, collaboration, resilience, vitality and empathy - qualities we all strive for,” Mr Scott said.

In addition to sponsorship of the trees, Madills of Noosa also helped by providing the shirts and gloves for students to wear during the day's planting.

Mr Scott passed on a heartfelt thank you to the team at Madills for their generous sponsorship.

Topics:  lilly pilly bush tucker national tree day native trees noosaville state school

