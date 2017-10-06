Popular swim school may be forced to close

CLASS IN SESSION: Alana Harber takes her three swim students through their paces at her home-based swimming pool while mums watch on.

CLASS IN SESSION: Alana Harber takes her three swim students through their paces at her home-based swimming pool while mums watch on. Alan Lander

A NOOSAVILLE swimming school for kids, which was recently voted the second most-popular school on the Coast, is under threat of closure due to a noise complaint.

Swim2Me, which operates as a home-based business, takes a maximum of three young students per class.

It was ranked number two in a Sunshine Coast Daily vote by readers, published on October 4.

Alana Harber runs the school, taking classes from 8am-noon and 2.30-5pm daily for an annual 15-week block at the start and end of the school year.

"I started the school in October 2016, at the start of term four," Ms Harber said.

"I had contacted (Noosa) council in September to check on requirements, permits, etc, for a home-based business.

"I wasn't even sure if it would work or how many people I could train. Everything seemed okay on hours, and I was not hiring staff. And it's only three kids at a time.

"The only advice was if I was going to work outside hours, I would have to contact council. There was nothing in writing."

Things went swimmingly to start with - but a complaint from a neighbour brought the business to a temporary halt.

"The neighbour had rented the house out until last Christmas, then moved in," Ms Harber said.

She said she was "just trying to provide a service lacking in Noosa".

"Drowning figures were up last year, at 291.

"Some kids are better in one-on-one learning than in the larger environment of the bigger swim schools," she said.

"I don't want to fight with council or my neighbours but I will go to the council meeting on October 10 and take it further if I have to."

To help alleviate noise, MsHarber erected a wooden fence along the pool line.

Noosa councillors will consider Ms Harber's formal application at Tuesday's planning meeting, however staff have recommended refusal, saying it was contrary to the Noosa Plan and "will adversely impact on the amenity of surrounding residents due to noise generated by the business and unsatisfactory provision of on-site car parking".

"A number of properly made submissions were received from surrounding residents raising valid objections to the proposed business," the report said and recommended the school be closed on November 16.