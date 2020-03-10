Menu
Hopes had been raised for dialogue when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, above, met US President Donald Trump for a historic summit in Singapore in June 2018. But no significant progress has been made.
News

North Korea fires projectiles into sea

by Hyonhee Shin and Sangmi Cha
10th Mar 2020 9:45 AM

North Korea has launched multiple projectiles into the sea as part of firing drills, drawing US and Chinese appeals for talks.

The projectiles were launched a week after North Korea resumed missile tests following a three-month break.

They flew up to 200km and reached 50km in altitude, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

Hopes had been raised for dialogue when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met US President Donald Trump for a historic summit in Singapore in June 2018.

But no significant progress has been made despite two more meetings between the leaders.

A US State Department spokeswoman called on North Korea to return to negotiations over their nuclear program.

"We continue to call on North Korea to avoid provocations, abide by obligations under UN Security Council Resolutions, and return to sustained and substantive negotiations to do its part to achieve complete denuclearisation," she said on Monday.

US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said at least four projectiles had been detected.

China's foreign ministry called for all sides to use dialogue and show flexibility, saying the situation was "complex and sensitive".

The South Korean JCS expressed "strong regret" at the launches and South Korea's presidential Blue House called the drills "unhelpful" for Korean peninsula peace efforts.

editors picks politics international relations kim jong un missile tests north korea

