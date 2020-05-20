Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A firearm and ammunition seized by police in Richmond
A firearm and ammunition seized by police in Richmond
Crime

North Queensland man charged after alleged shooting

20th May 2020 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have charged a North Queensland man after a gun was allegedly fired into a unit yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to a property in Fouth Avenue, Mount Isa, after reports of a disturbance outside the address

When police arrived residents them the man had fled the address in a vehicle.

Police executed a search warrant on a Richmond motel as a result of information received where the man was located.

It will be alleged officers found a revolver style handgun and ammunition inside.

A 35-year-old Townview man will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today charged with threatening violence - discharge firearms.

If you have information for police contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hour a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

 

Originally published as North Queensland man charged after alleged shooting

More Stories

crime guns queensland crime shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        23,000 JOBS: Opening borders to southerners ‘top priority’

        premium_icon 23,000 JOBS: Opening borders to southerners ‘top priority’

        News The region’s top tourism chief says Coast operators desperately need the state’s borders to reopen as the industry battles an unprecedented loss in trade.

        Two decades on and finally road deal is sealed

        premium_icon Two decades on and finally road deal is sealed

        News Council has finally welcomed State Government honouring a deal to fix up one the...

        Dolphins’ sweet gesture for volunteers

        premium_icon Dolphins’ sweet gesture for volunteers

        News Tin Can Bay’s famous dolphins are missing their daily visitors

        Where is our public health care certainty?

        premium_icon Where is our public health care certainty?

        News A call to assure Noosa Hospital’s public health treatments are going to continue...