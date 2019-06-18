North Shore bins being 'trashed'

TOO MUCH: Crowds at Teewah on Noosa's North Shore are leaving behind more than tyre tracks - some are trashing the tip.

TOO MUCH: Crowds at Teewah on Noosa's North Shore are leaving behind more than tyre tracks - some are trashing the tip. John McCutcheon

NOOSA North Shore residents are to lose their free waste disposal facility as of July 1.

According to Noosa Council waste services manager Wayne Schafer, the only council-operated and unstaffed free facility has fallen victim to the State Government's introduction of a waste levy.

Mr Schafer said the rising cost of waste management and the environmental impacts from the unmanaged site were largely responsible for the facility closure.

"Misuse of the facility and the introduction of a State Government charge from July makes it very costly to keep operating and it would be an impost on ratepayers,” he said.

Mr Schafer said large bulky items had been dropped beside the bins, resulting in scattered litter in surrounding areas that was impacting the environment.

"It is simply too small to staff,” he said.

Mr Schafer said North Shore residents were now serviced by the council's collection service and would need to take surplus waste to Eumundi Rd landfill.

The closure will mean day trippers to the beach need to take their waste home with them or take it to the nearest disposal facility at Eumundi Rd.

"National parks provide beach bins for campers north of Teewah.” MrSchafer noted.

To assist Teewah residents, the council will provide a trial waste disposal option for those Teewah properties that cannot be accessed by waste collection trucks.

North Shore resident Michael Hancock said while some locals were "dirty” on the closure, in his opinion they "can't really blame council”.

"The place is a pigsty with the amount of rubbish overflowing there in busy times,” Mr Hancock said.

"It can't be just tourists because there are white goods dumped there and other household items.”

He said disposal bins at the waste station became "a nightmare” during holiday periods when the campers also dropped off rubbish.

"The one downside is that people are just going to keep on dumping there anyway,” he said. "I don't know who is going to clean it up, probably us (residents).”

Mr Hancock said he really felt for the Teewah residents who didn't have the benefit of a collection service.