North Shore Boardriders aim to double up

Sophie McCulloch said last year’s success was a sign of things to come for North Shore Boardriders.

Sophie McCulloch said last year’s success was a sign of things to come for North Shore Boardriders.

Reigning champs North Shore Boardriders are preparing for battle, as they head into the 2020 nudie Australian Boardriders Battle Queensland qualifier on Saturday.

The top four placed boardrider clubs from the event on the Gold Coast will go on to compete at the national final.

North Shore will be competing with 16 other Queensland clubs.

To win, clubs need to possess a true depth of talent and the understanding of the different strategies that need to be applied to the tag team surfing format.

Sophie McCulloch from North Shore Boardriders holds fond memories of her team winning at last season’s national final.

BEST IN AUS: Boardriders club ecstatic with win

Season over, but competitive flame to remain for surfer

Sophie McCulloch is pumped for the Australian Battle of the Boardriders. Photo Patrick Woods

“Winning last year was pretty special, it gives me goosebumps when I start talking about it,” McCulloch said.

“To win the final the way we did felt pretty spectacular and I think that’s just a glimpse of what’s to come from North Shore.

“We love the competitive environment among ourselves, whether that’s in our training or at our club rounds every month.

“The ABB is a whole different atmosphere, and we can’t wait to compete on Saturday.”

The win last year paved the way for North Shore Boardriders to win the prestigious Surfing Australia Simon Anderson club of the year award.

In an interview McCulloch gave with the Sunshine Coast Daily back in May on the club’s stunning win, she said: “I have been part of this club most of my life and to be to able to help the club achieve this award is a big thank you to everyone who came before me.”

Other notable names representing their clubs this weekend include Isabella Nichols (Coolum Boardriders), Liam O’Brien (Burleigh Boardriders) and Ethan Ewing (Point Lookout Boardriders).

“The nudie Australian Boardriders Battle is historically one of the most exciting events on our calendar,” Surfing Queensland CEO Adam Yates said.

“The calibre of competitors and the high-performance tag team format are both recipe for a great surfing contest.

“We’re excited to be running the Queensland qualifying leg tomorrow on the Gold Coast.”