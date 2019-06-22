North Shore camp ground upgrade on way

NOOSA is about to see a $2.27 million upgrade of one of the council's eco-tourism gems.

Noosa Shire Council is set to award the upgrading of the Noosa North Shore Beachfront Campground to Midson Construction as part of a master-planning process three years in the making.

A report to the council said this ecologically sensitive site was located in Great Sandy National Park and the facility needed to improve "some long-term dilapidated environmental elements”.

The upgrades are designed to cater for "changing camping and caravanning customer expectations and demographics” and provide long-term management of water and waste-water infrastructure.

The council wanted to negotiate property boundary adjustments with the State Government that would see the southern boundary shifted south into national park land to best reflect the historical camping area, while the eastern boundary would shift westwards to remove the majority of sensitive coastal dune land from camping.

Native title issues have to date impacted the ability to achieve all of these outcomes but the council has permission to carry out about 85 per cent of the intended upgrades.