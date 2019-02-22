North Shore car ferry closed

THE North Shore Car Ferry has been forced to close until further notice, due to weather conditions.

A spokeswoman for the Moorindil St service said with the rising of Noosa River the cables are now underwater.

"They are being stretched so tight they might break,” the spokeswoman said.

The ferry would not re-open until river levels lowered, which may take a few days.

With water rising elsewhere and large tides, motorists and campers are being advised not to access Noosa North Shore by road, and local residents are advised to check tide times and take extra care.