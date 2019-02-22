Menu
Login
Noosa North Shore ferry location looking to Tewantin.
Noosa North Shore ferry location looking to Tewantin. Warren Lynam
Breaking

North Shore car ferry closed

22nd Feb 2019 11:50 AM

THE North Shore Car Ferry has been forced to close until further notice, due to weather conditions.

A spokeswoman for the Moorindil St service said with the rising of Noosa River the cables are now underwater.

"They are being stretched so tight they might break,” the spokeswoman said.

The ferry would not re-open until river levels lowered, which may take a few days.

With water rising elsewhere and large tides, motorists and campers are being advised not to access Noosa North Shore by road, and local residents are advised to check tide times and take extra care.

noosa noosa car ferry noosa north shore
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Ironman Guy to share heart-start lesson in Noosa

    Ironman Guy to share heart-start lesson in Noosa

    News Save lives in Noosa is just a timely shock away thanks to ongoing defib campaign

    Oma's dangerous swell to continue

    Oma's dangerous swell to continue

    News Noosa Beach is closed as cyclone's impact is felt