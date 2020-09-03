Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A property has been proposed to be built within a riparian buffer area identified for the Noosa River under the Noosa Plan 2020.
A property has been proposed to be built within a riparian buffer area identified for the Noosa River under the Noosa Plan 2020.
Property

North Shore proposal may not fit within new Noosa Plan

Matt Collins
3rd Sep 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An application to build a two-storey, five-bedroom house on Noosa North Shore may be denied for being too close to Noosa River.

Noosa Council received the development application for the property on the 2.8ha block at 199 Maximillian Rd, Noosa North Shore on Tuesday, September 1.

The application is required to be lodged with council as it is proposed to locate the dwelling in the riparian buffer area identified for the Noosa River under the Noosa Plan 2020.

The proposed dwelling, on 199 Maximillian Rd, is to be located about 80m from the Noosa River.
The proposed dwelling, on 199 Maximillian Rd, is to be located about 80m from the Noosa River.

According to council’s website, “clearing in a mapped Biodiversity Overlay area (Environment Protection/Enhancement or Riparian Buffer) for a house or shed will require a separate Material Change of Use permit”.

Owned by Henricus Stevens, the new dwelling, which includes an above-ground swimming pool, is to be located about 80m from the Noosa River in an existing cleared area.

New over-50s resort proposed on golf course

The block has an existing two-bedroom property, built in 1930, which is proposed to be relocated to the higher side of the property and set it back about 57m from the Noosa River.

One tree in the clearing is to be removed to facilitate the siting of the secondary dwelling.

Noosa Landcare’s Phil Moran said while every site and project should be addressed on its merits, he was surprised there was an application submitted within the riparian buffer.

“We can build in a lot of places, but you shouldn’t build right next to a creek,” he said.

“Shading is important in our creeks. The different temperatures is important for wildlife to breed.”

The application is currently being assessed against the Noosa Plan 2020 and is to be decided by council officers under delegation.

noosa north shore noosa plan 2020 noosa property
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hoon highway: Cop’s calls to ban Teewah camping

        Premium Content Hoon highway: Cop’s calls to ban Teewah camping

        Health A fatal crash which claimed the life of a teenager has sparked calls from a senior police officer to ban camping and driving on the popular Teewah Beach.

        ‘Wanted to do it right’: Chef busted with weed set-up

        Premium Content ‘Wanted to do it right’: Chef busted with weed set-up

        Crime A chef who was found with a “sophisticated” hydronic set-up of 13 marijuana plants...

        Coast man arrested for allegedly slashing man across neck

        Premium Content Coast man arrested for allegedly slashing man across neck

        Crime A 29-year-old Sunshine Coast man has been arrested for allegedly slashing a man...

        Road rage driver pretends to be police officer

        Premium Content Road rage driver pretends to be police officer

        Crime Driver who didn’t like being beeped at pretended to be police officer