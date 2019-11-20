Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
“The main target of the operation was a 48-year-old woman who … when the search warrant was executed on her place, revealed an Aladdin’s Cave of stolen property.
“The main target of the operation was a 48-year-old woman who … when the search warrant was executed on her place, revealed an Aladdin’s Cave of stolen property."
Crime

Raids uncover ‘Aladdin’s cave’ of stolen booty

by PATRICK BILLINGS
20th Nov 2019 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES have "cut the head off the snake" of a major drug operation they claim was run by a mother whose home was an "Aladdin's cave" of hot property.

Police allege the 48-year-old Bald Hills woman is connected to the so-called Northside Gang and was distributing ice for cash and stolen goods.

The six-month Operation Broadside saw 27 arrests and over 90 charges relating to drugs and stolen property.

Operation Broadside results in 90 drug and property crime charges in Brisbane's northern suburbs.
Operation Broadside results in 90 drug and property crime charges in Brisbane's northern suburbs.

Detective Snr Sgt Ken Rogers said the operation focused heavily on property crime in Brisbane's northern suburbs.

"The main target of the operation was a 48-year-old woman from Bald Hills who … when the search warrant was executed on her place, revealed an Aladdin's Cave of stolen property," he alleged.

"She would carry on the business of distributing methylamphetamine to her customers in exchange for money and or property.

"By taking out her we believe we've sort of cut the head off the snake so to speak and that's put a significant dent in property crime throughout the northern suburbs of Brisbane."

Among her alleged customers were the very young and old, along with members of the Northside Gang which police claim her son is associated with.

"Investigations have revealed links to the Northside Gang, but it's probably fair to say if you had drugs or stolen property she was prepared to distribute drugs to you," he said.

Only a small amount of methamphetamine was allegedly found at her property but investigations allegedly revealed "she was dealing significant quantities of ice to members of the community".

Snr Sgt Rogers said a smorgasbord of stolen property was allegedly recovered and police are still working to identify its owners.

"You have to see it to believe it to be honest, it's a wide range of property including stolen scooters, push bikes … sunglasses, Louis Vuitton handbags," he said.

"This investigation even revealed she sold drugs for a stolen set of movie tickets."

crime northside gang police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Innovative’ puppet show to pull at heart strings

        ‘Innovative’ puppet show to pull at heart strings

        News Honeybee Creative is all about thinking outside the box to help adults living with a disability blossom and now they’re looking forward to performing an ‘out of the...

        GALLERY: Summer collection launches in style

        premium_icon GALLERY: Summer collection launches in style

        Fashion & Beauty Noosa fashion brand Ella and Sunday are hoping to make a difference to the live of...

        Cars rammed as wild Bruce Hwy chase ends in dramatic arrest

        premium_icon Cars rammed as wild Bruce Hwy chase ends in dramatic arrest

        Breaking Car crashes into truck after speeding at 150km/h with 'no tyres'

        Vinnies bring Christmas to needy families

        Vinnies bring Christmas to needy families

        News Tewantin families depend on Vinnies to have any Christmas at all.