Not a dry eye at Noosa's extra special tri

WAY TO GO: Marilia Padovan de Ciccio and Sunshine Butterflies member Shane Hicks taking part in the Noosa Special Triathlon.

WAY TO GO: Marilia Padovan de Ciccio and Sunshine Butterflies member Shane Hicks taking part in the Noosa Special Triathlon. Contributed

SPECTATORS were brought to tears watching the Tingirana Special Triathlon, as more than 200 people with a disability and their "buddies” took to the course for a 100m swim, 3km bike ride and 500m run.

Leading by example were the 23 members from local disability support charity Sunshine Butterflies, who showed incredible courage to complete the course, as they inspired all those around them. They were all ecstatic to finish and receive their medals.

Spectators could not help but to be very moved by the super-human effort required by each participant to complete the course.

Each member was buddied up with a volunteer and support worker.

In some cases the buddies had to push the members in their wheelchairs, making the bike leg and run incredibly strenuous.

Noosa Radiators and Car Air-Conditioning in Noosaville, who generously covered the cost of the entry fees for all 23 competitors, sponsored the team that was guided and instructed by Sunshine Butterflies disability support worker Marilia Padovan de Ciccio, who is also a personal trainer at her business Holistic Fitness Noosa.

The group was required to use recumbent bikes and trikes to take part in the triathlon. Queensland Recumbent Trikes kindly loaned several to the organisation for the day.

Sunshine Butterflies offers daily post-school programs, including Swimming and Fitability, from 9.30-2.30pm Monday to Friday, and they offer daily transport services to and from their base Our Backyard at Cooroibah.

Our Backyard is home to numerous friendly farm animals. Their furry and feathered friends help deliver unique animal enrichment opportunities to their members.

Facilities for everyone to enjoy include the activity shed, a kids' play kitchen and adventure playground, accessible tree house, early intervention creative spaces, therapy pool and beautifully landscaped grounds with herb and vegie gardens.

Sunshine Butterflies is a not-for-profit disability support charity founded by someone touched by disability, to support and improve the lives of people living with a disability and their families.